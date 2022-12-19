 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘eventually get divorced’, claims former friend

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘eventually get divorced’, claims former friend

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would 'eventually get divorced', Lizzie Cundy, former friend of the Duchess of Sussex, has claimed.

TV personality Lizzie Cundy, who introduced Meghan and Harry to each other back in 2016, claimed this as she joined hosts James Whales and Ash Gould.

Lizzie opened up about what she knows regarding Meghan and Harry’s relationship, claiming the California-based royal couple would eventually get divorced.

According to Express UK, James asked to Lizzie Cundy, “Do you think that she and Harry will ever get divorced?"

She said: “I think he will suddenly think 'I have made a massive mistake'"

"I do because everything he was brought into, his family, he would have lost and I don't think the Windsor brothers will ever get back from this."

Earlier, Lizzie had regretted ‘I wish I never introduced Harry to Meghan – it’s all my fault!’

More From Entertainment:

'Canny businesswoman' Adele to launch her brand in US

'Canny businesswoman' Adele to launch her brand in US
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix doc branded ‘fluff’ by Palace insider

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix doc branded ‘fluff’ by Palace insider
Queen Elizabeth’s second cousin King Harald hospitalised

Queen Elizabeth’s second cousin King Harald hospitalised
Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega, Percy Hynes to appear in upcoming film

Netflix 'Wednesday' Jenna Ortega, Percy Hynes to appear in upcoming film
Prince Andrew’s royal protection to be replaced by unarmed personal security

Prince Andrew’s royal protection to be replaced by unarmed personal security
Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 will highlight fashion from 'thrift stores'

Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 will highlight fashion from 'thrift stores'
Rihanna releases son pics to beat paparazzi 'unauthorized' photos

Rihanna releases son pics to beat paparazzi 'unauthorized' photos
Jennifer Aniston wants to date Harry Styles, she’s ‘unfazed by the age gap’

Jennifer Aniston wants to date Harry Styles, she’s ‘unfazed by the age gap’
Shakira asks fan to remember Iranian footballer facing potential death row

Shakira asks fan to remember Iranian footballer facing potential death row

Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon celebrate Argentina victory in World Cup 2022

Ashton Kutcher, Reese Witherspoon celebrate Argentina victory in World Cup 2022

Britney Spears ex Kevin Federline teams up with her father to write book on parenting

Britney Spears ex Kevin Federline teams up with her father to write book on parenting

Here's what Charli D’Amelio got boyfriend Landon Barker for Christmas

Here's what Charli D’Amelio got boyfriend Landon Barker for Christmas