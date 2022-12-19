Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘eventually get divorced’, claims former friend

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would 'eventually get divorced', Lizzie Cundy, former friend of the Duchess of Sussex, has claimed.



TV personality Lizzie Cundy, who introduced Meghan and Harry to each other back in 2016, claimed this as she joined hosts James Whales and Ash Gould.

Lizzie opened up about what she knows regarding Meghan and Harry’s relationship, claiming the California-based royal couple would eventually get divorced.

According to Express UK, James asked to Lizzie Cundy, “Do you think that she and Harry will ever get divorced?"

She said: “I think he will suddenly think 'I have made a massive mistake'"

"I do because everything he was brought into, his family, he would have lost and I don't think the Windsor brothers will ever get back from this."

Earlier, Lizzie had regretted ‘I wish I never introduced Harry to Meghan – it’s all my fault!’