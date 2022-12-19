Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix doc branded ‘fluff’ by Palace insider

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, has been branded ‘fluff and nonsense’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, has been branded ‘fluff and nonsense’ by Palace officials, as per News AU.

According to royal expert Neil Sean, who was invited on The Story with Martha MacCallum on Friday, December 16, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary hasn’t made quite the mark on those ‘within Palace walls’.

Talking particularly about Prince Harry’s claim that his brother Prince William ‘screamed’ at him during a family meeting, Sean said: “It’s seen over here, and particularly within palace walls, as just fluff and nonsense.”

Sean then went on to question the authenticity of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle’s claims, saying, “The bigger problem, Martha, is this: The continuation of the tissue of lies that, of course, Meghan and Harry have presented about staff working within the palace. That’s the bigger problem.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix doc premiered in full on the streaming platform on December 15, 2022.