Monday Dec 19 2022
Kim Kardashian slammed for dressing like ‘15YO teen’ at Kathy Hilton Christmas party

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Kim Kardashian was brutally roasted by her fans for attending Paris Hilton’s mom Kathy Hilton's grand Christmas party in gothic outfit.

The reality TV star was slammed for going to a festive party with a dark look donning a high-waisted black leather pants and a graphic T-shirt.

“Everyone dressed all nice and Kim looks like a 15YO teen that was forced to her parents party,” one fan penned on This is Paris star Instagram post.

Another social media joked that The Kardashians star “didn't get the dress code memo” as one penned, “Did Kim not understand the holiday party attire assignment?”

“I guess Kim Kim's dressed for Halloween while everyone else is dressed elegantly for a Christmas party,” one fan commented.

“Did u tell kim its holiday pics cause she looking like friday nite at bar,” one user hilariously said while one bashed the Skims founder fashion choice for the evening, “Kim looks ridiculous in that outfit.”

“Lmao why is Kim always trying to overshadow people around her when being photographed?” one comment read, “So pathetic and desperate nobody cares when Paris is around.” 

