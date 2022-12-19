 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had most expensive royal births with their kids Archie, Lilibet: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had the most expensive royal births with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

Pregnancy and childbirth experts at CFAH looked into the most expensive royal birth packages across hospitals in the UK and US. They ranked them in order of expense which reveals the Countess of Wessex had the least expensive birth at a free NHS hospital, while Meghan had the most expensive royal births with her children at London's Portland hospital and California's Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Princess Kate came third with her births at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. She followed in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana by welcoming her three children at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital.

As per Hello Magazine's report, Princess Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson also chose The Portland for their births. Princess Beatrice is in second place with her birth package at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.

CFAH's research, according to the same media outlet, found that birth packages at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child, Lilibet, cost up to £20,000. A natural birth will cost £10,000 while a Caesarean section is £20,000.

"With five-star catering, state-of-the-art facilities, the undivided attention of a consultant and silver hand-crafted baby mementoes, this can set parents back tens of thousands of pounds."

Meghan Markle gave birth to her first child, Archie, at the exclusive Portland Hospital. It was also the choice of the former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson and her daughter Princess Eugenie, who recently welcomed her first child, August.

Princess Beatrice gave birth to her daughter Sienna at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital’s private wing.

More From Entertainment:

Jeremy Clarkson reacts to backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle: 'I’m horrified'

Jeremy Clarkson reacts to backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle: 'I’m horrified'
Original animatronic model used to bring big-eyed alien E.T. sells for $2.6 mn

Original animatronic model used to bring big-eyed alien E.T. sells for $2.6 mn
Amber Heard puts an END to bitter divorce, agrees to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp $1million

Amber Heard puts an END to bitter divorce, agrees to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp $1million
Helen Skelton says ‘Strictly’ helps her in ‘healing heartbreak’ after split from Richie Myler

Helen Skelton says ‘Strictly’ helps her in ‘healing heartbreak’ after split from Richie Myler
Catherine Zeta-Jones confesses love for Lionel Messi: ‘My husband’s fine with it’

Catherine Zeta-Jones confesses love for Lionel Messi: ‘My husband’s fine with it’
Victoria Beckham sends internet into meltdown with adorable childhood photo

Victoria Beckham sends internet into meltdown with adorable childhood photo
Selena Gomez reflects on her ‘epic’ fashion disaster at 2018 Met Gala

Selena Gomez reflects on her ‘epic’ fashion disaster at 2018 Met Gala
Kate Winslet reacts to breaking Tom Cruise underwater record: ‘Poor Tom’

Kate Winslet reacts to breaking Tom Cruise underwater record: ‘Poor Tom’
‘Emily in Paris’ Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu star most famous French faces of moment

‘Emily in Paris’ Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu star most famous French faces of moment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash for their 'revenge doc, strong attack' on royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash for their 'revenge doc, strong attack' on royal family
David Beckham FaceTimes his family as Argentina lifts World Cup trophy

David Beckham FaceTimes his family as Argentina lifts World Cup trophy
Kim Kardashian slammed for dressing like ‘15YO teen’ at Kathy Hilton Christmas party

Kim Kardashian slammed for dressing like ‘15YO teen’ at Kathy Hilton Christmas party