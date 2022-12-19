Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had most expensive royal births with their kids Archie, Lilibet: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had the most expensive royal births with their children, Archie and Lilibet.



Pregnancy and childbirth experts at CFAH looked into the most expensive royal birth packages across hospitals in the UK and US. They ranked them in order of expense which reveals the Countess of Wessex had the least expensive birth at a free NHS hospital, while Meghan had the most expensive royal births with her children at London's Portland hospital and California's Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Princess Kate came third with her births at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital. She followed in the footsteps of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana by welcoming her three children at the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital.



As per Hello Magazine's report, Princess Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson also chose The Portland for their births. Princess Beatrice is in second place with her birth package at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.



CFAH's research, according to the same media outlet, found that birth packages at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where Meghan and Harry welcomed their second child, Lilibet, cost up to £20,000. A natural birth will cost £10,000 while a Caesarean section is £20,000.



"With five-star catering, state-of-the-art facilities, the undivided attention of a consultant and silver hand-crafted baby mementoes, this can set parents back tens of thousands of pounds."



Meghan Markle gave birth to her first child, Archie, at the exclusive Portland Hospital. It was also the choice of the former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson and her daughter Princess Eugenie, who recently welcomed her first child, August.

Princess Beatrice gave birth to her daughter Sienna at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital’s private wing.