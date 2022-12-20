'Affectionless': Ye, Kim Kardashian marriage, ex-bodyguard claims

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian called it quits after seven years of marriage. However, their former bodyguard claimed their marriage was 'affection-less.'

During an interview with The Sun, the pair's ex-bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, revealed he "never saw any affection" between the couple in his 15 days of duty for the two in 2016.

Stanulis revealed he felt, "It was like I discovered the Titanic. "I've never seen them snuggly or hold hands or anything romantic."

Steve is releasing his tell-all documentary titled '15 Days With Kanye' next year.

He explained their relationship, "You know, even like when they were together, they kissed each other goodbye, and I don't mean like make out. I mean, just like, 'Hey, see you later, hun.' I never saw any affection."

The ex-bodyguard spent most of the day with Ye, around 18 hours, adding that he only saw Kim on "maybe four or five of those [15] days."

Previously in 2016, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian threatened to sue him for $10 million for "false and defamatory statements."

Steve revealed the duo tip the paparazzi their whereabouts, "First of all, there's no way [paparazzi] doesn't get called up front. There's no way that every time they are leaving, all these people know about it.

"There's definitely somebody calling ahead. That's just my opinion. I'm just saying it's coincidental that wherever we are, they're always there. Maybe they're just better than I think they are."







