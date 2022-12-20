BTS' RM talks about Jin's departure for military enlistment in KBS News 9 show

The singer and rapper RM talked about Jin's enlistment on the evening news program KBS News 9 on Sunday.

RM on his fellow bandmate Jin, who enlisted in the military earlier this month on December 13, remarked that "Jin didn’t talk much. I think he had a lot on his mind, and when we went to the [training grounds], he said like the eldest member he is, ‘I’ll be back safely. I’ll let you know how it is after experiencing it first."

The 28-year-old singer further said that "A lot has happened until now, both as a group and individually, and it feels as if a chapter has passed. It was a moment that had to come, and since it was a moment we waited for, it really felt like we were experiencing the turning of a page in [the life of] BTS."



"I also have a complex mix of feelings, but I’m calm, and I think Jin is doing well at the training center, so I’m waiting [for his return] in a calm and cool manner," BTS star added.

It is estimated that each member will serve after the eldest Jin with plans to re-group by 2025, regarding this BTS star elaborated that "Since the military service period is 18 months, there is nothing we can physically do about it. However, there are numerous ARMY in Korea and all over the world who believe in our team."