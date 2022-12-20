 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS' RM talks about Jin's departure for military enlistment in KBS News 9 show

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

BTS RM talks about Jins departure for military enlistment in KBS News 9 show
BTS' RM talks about Jin's departure for military enlistment in KBS News 9 show

The singer and rapper RM talked about Jin's enlistment on the evening news program KBS News 9 on Sunday.

RM on his fellow bandmate Jin, who enlisted in the military earlier this month on December 13, remarked that "Jin didn’t talk much. I think he had a lot on his mind, and when we went to the [training grounds], he said like the eldest member he is, ‘I’ll be back safely. I’ll let you know how it is after experiencing it first."

The 28-year-old singer further said that "A lot has happened until now, both as a group and individually, and it feels as if a chapter has passed. It was a moment that had to come, and since it was a moment we waited for, it really felt like we were experiencing the turning of a page in [the life of] BTS."

"I also have a complex mix of feelings, but I’m calm, and I think Jin is doing well at the training center, so I’m waiting [for his return] in a calm and cool manner," BTS star added.

It is estimated that each member will serve after the eldest Jin with plans to re-group by 2025, regarding this BTS star elaborated that "Since the military service period is 18 months, there is nothing we can physically do about it. However, there are numerous ARMY in Korea and all over the world who believe in our team."

More From Entertainment:

King Charles rips royal rota for Christmas speech amid Harry's press row

King Charles rips royal rota for Christmas speech amid Harry's press row
Jennifer Lopez’s twins ‘get along effortlessly’ with Ben Affleck kids

Jennifer Lopez’s twins ‘get along effortlessly’ with Ben Affleck kids

O.J. Simpson reacts to rumours he’s real dad of Khloe Kardashian

O.J. Simpson reacts to rumours he’s real dad of Khloe Kardashian
Johnny Depp to donate Amber Heard lawsuit settlement amount to charity

Johnny Depp to donate Amber Heard lawsuit settlement amount to charity

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘happiness’ makes them ‘dull’, says expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s ‘happiness’ makes them ‘dull’, says expert
‘The Specials’ singer Terry Hall dies aged 63

‘The Specials’ singer Terry Hall dies aged 63
Ines De Ramon 'overwhelmed' with media attention after Brad Pitt romance

Ines De Ramon 'overwhelmed' with media attention after Brad Pitt romance
When Terry Hall life turns hell amid kidnapping incident

When Terry Hall life turns hell amid kidnapping incident
Henry Cavill shares ‘sad news’ of his axed cameo in ‘The Flash’

Henry Cavill shares ‘sad news’ of his axed cameo in ‘The Flash’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love draws Kourtney, Travis comparisons

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love draws Kourtney, Travis comparisons
Kim Kardashian ‘looks back’ on 2022 with cryptic post

Kim Kardashian ‘looks back’ on 2022 with cryptic post
Adele serenades 'Happy Birthday' to boyfriend Rich Paul at Vegas concert

Adele serenades 'Happy Birthday' to boyfriend Rich Paul at Vegas concert