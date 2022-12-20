 
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi pay whopping $70M for Oceanfront estate

Ellen DeGeneres has shocked the internet over her recent purchase. The famed TV talk show host and her wife, Portia de Rossi, have paid a record $70 million for an estate in the oceanfront town of Carpinteria, located in Santa Barbara County.

As per the reports, Ellen and Portia, who tied the knot in 2008, have purchased two side-by-side properties in the upscale seaside enclave of California.

The pair bought the first property for $41.7 million. It features a Tuscan farmhouse-style mansion on 3.4 acres, according to Siteline Santa Barbara.

The second property, next door, is worth $28.2 million. The vacant 6.6-acre plot of land comes with expansive lawns and a lake.

The reports also suggest that Ellen and Portia have broken the record for the most expensive residential deal in Santa Barbara.

The previous lavish property record was set two years ago when billionaire Riley Bechtel bought a $63 million estate, according to Dirt.com.

