 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham wants Brooklyn to be ‘kind human being’ amid Nicola Peltz rift

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

File Footage

Victoria Beckham said she will always "support and love" son Brooklyn Beckham amid Nicola Peltz feud.

The fashion designer talked about the aspiring chef and his actor wife with Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast.

The host was shocked after finding out that Victoria’s 23-year-old son got married at such a young age as he said, "Hold on a second, your son's married? Isn't he 23? How old is he?"

"He's 23, yes,” Victoria answered to which he stated, "I mean congratulations but I'm terrified."

The wife of former footballer star David Beckham was asked about whether she is "trying to give advice on fame.”

"We're so close to our children, I think it's all about communication,” she said. “You're just trying to do the best that you can as a parent and support your kids.”

"You want them to be happy, hard-working, good, kind human beings, but ultimately, you know, the kids have got to do what they're going to do.

“You've just got to be there to support them and love them," Posh Spice added.

More From Entertainment:

Harry, Meghan warned their 'capacity to make money’ on 'royal connections' will 'dwindle'

Harry, Meghan warned their 'capacity to make money’ on 'royal connections' will 'dwindle'
Johnny Depp never wanted to ‘destroy’ Amber Heard, he just wanted ‘truth’

Johnny Depp never wanted to ‘destroy’ Amber Heard, he just wanted ‘truth’
Tom Cruise performs 'most dangerous stunt' in cinema history for ‘Mission Impossible 7’

Tom Cruise performs 'most dangerous stunt' in cinema history for ‘Mission Impossible 7’
Royal family urged to ‘shoot across the bow’ to stop Harry, Meghan’s attacks

Royal family urged to ‘shoot across the bow’ to stop Harry, Meghan’s attacks
Ben Affleck shares sweet ‘step dad’ moment with Jennifer Lopez son Max

Ben Affleck shares sweet ‘step dad’ moment with Jennifer Lopez son Max
Americans reject Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's narrative, their bid to portray themselves as victims

Americans reject Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's narrative, their bid to portray themselves as victims
Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper 'burst out crying' while watching ‘Frozen’

Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper 'burst out crying' while watching ‘Frozen’
Viral ‘nepo-baby’ cover mocking stars sparks reactions: ‘This industry is a game’

Viral ‘nepo-baby’ cover mocking stars sparks reactions: ‘This industry is a game’
Lionel Messi brutally ‘ignores’ Salt Bae during World Cup victory celebrations

Lionel Messi brutally ‘ignores’ Salt Bae during World Cup victory celebrations
Brooklyn Beckham, Lily-Rose Depp ridiculed on magazine ‘nepo-baby’ cover

Brooklyn Beckham, Lily-Rose Depp ridiculed on magazine ‘nepo-baby’ cover
Amber Heard sister welcomes her decision to settle Johnny Depp legal battle

Amber Heard sister welcomes her decision to settle Johnny Depp legal battle
Chris Hemsworth ‘impressive’ Madame Tussauds statue leaves fans amazed

Chris Hemsworth ‘impressive’ Madame Tussauds statue leaves fans amazed