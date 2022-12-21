 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix unveils teaser of upcoming sci-fi Korean film 'JUNG_E': Release date, cast

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Netflix unveils teaser of upcoming sci-fi Korean film JUNG_E: Release date, cast
Netflix unveils teaser of upcoming sci-fi Korean film 'JUNG_E': Release date, cast

Netflix's released the teaser for the upcoming Korean film Jung_E which is set to stream on January 20, 2023. 

The upcoming sci-fi thriller film is directed by Yeon Sang Ho, and marks his first official Netflix production.

Sang Ho is best known for his directorial work in Train to Busan and Peninsula.

Jung_E  is a story of a 22nd-century civil war that takes place when the planet became inhospitable due to climate change within the shelter made by humans.

The staring cast of the film includes Kang Soo-youn as Seo-hyeon, Kim Hyun-joo as Jung-E, and Ryu Kyung-soo as Sang-hun.

Check out the teaser:

File footage


More From Entertainment:

King Charles snubs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as he hosts Christmas lunch at Windsor?

King Charles snubs Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as he hosts Christmas lunch at Windsor?
Aubrey Plaza and Drew Barrymore flirty exchange drives Internet nuts

Aubrey Plaza and Drew Barrymore flirty exchange drives Internet nuts

Steve Martin feels ‘paternal’ towards Selena Gomez: ‘Don’t want to see her sad’

Steve Martin feels ‘paternal’ towards Selena Gomez: ‘Don’t want to see her sad’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘report’ in Netflix is ‘pure pathetic fiction’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘report’ in Netflix is ‘pure pathetic fiction’
King Charles forgives Meghan Markle, Prince Harry despite ‘ferocious attacks’?

King Charles forgives Meghan Markle, Prince Harry despite ‘ferocious attacks’?
Netflix’s Riverdale welcomes two new faces for season 7

Netflix’s Riverdale welcomes two new faces for season 7
'BTS Yet To Come In Busan' concert to release in cinemas next year

'BTS Yet To Come In Busan' concert to release in cinemas next year
Photos: Man sets fire to Buckingham Palace gate

Photos: Man sets fire to Buckingham Palace gate
Lily Collins promises a ‘cliffhanger’ in Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

Lily Collins promises a ‘cliffhanger’ in Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4