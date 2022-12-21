Netflix unveils teaser of upcoming sci-fi Korean film 'JUNG_E': Release date, cast

Netflix's released the teaser for the upcoming Korean film Jung_E which is set to stream on January 20, 2023.

The upcoming sci-fi thriller film is directed by Yeon Sang Ho, and marks his first official Netflix production.

Sang Ho is best known for his directorial work in Train to Busan and Peninsula.

Jung_E is a story of a 22nd-century civil war that takes place when the planet became inhospitable due to climate change within the shelter made by humans.

The staring cast of the film includes Kang Soo-youn as Seo-hyeon, Kim Hyun-joo as Jung-E, and Ryu Kyung-soo as Sang-hun.

Check out the teaser:

File footage



