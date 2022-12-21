King Charles won't stop palace to retaliate if Meghan, Harry launch new attacks

King Charles III has been advised to retaliate to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to stop them crossing the line.



Royal biographer Katie Nicholl urged the royal family to draw a line in the sand over the allegations and attacks from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Nicholl has lauded Buckingham Palace's decision not to issue an official response to the Sussexes in the wake of their six-part docu-series titled Harry & Meghan.



However, the royal expert said she is not "ruling out" chances to see a response from the Palace after the publication of the Duke's autobiography.

"I don’t think the Royal Family are terrified by anything, least of all of what is going to come next in Harry’s autobiography. But concerned, apprehensive? Yes. Ready to respond? Quite possibly. Wearied by all of this? Absolutely," MS Nicoll told OK! magazine.

The royal expert added: "Whilst I think in this instance the Palace's lack of response is the right thing, there needs to be a shot across the bow from the palace to Harry and Meghan that this is not going to be tolerated and this has to stop. We know there is going to be an autobiography and I wonder if we will hear from the Palace after the publication of the autobiography. I wouldn't rule it out."



There are speculations that the Britain's new King has decided to put a bridle on the defamers of the Firm. Charles reportedly won't stop aides and the palace to retaliate if Meghan and Harry launch new attacks.

The Duke's hotly-anticipated book, titled Spare, will hit the shelves on January 10 and it is being claimed that it may have nothing good for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.