Wednesday Dec 21 2022
King Harald released from hospital after 48 hours: ‘recovering well’

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

Oslo: King Harald of Norway, who is recovering from an infection that required treatment with antibiotics, was discharged Wednesday from the hospital where he was admitted two days earlier, the royal palace said.

"The king is recovering well, but will have to take it easy for a few days," the palace said in a statement.

Harald, who has reigned over the Scandinavian nation for more than 30 years, was admitted to an Oslo hospital on Monday for treatment with intravenous antibiotics, the latest in a series of recent health issues.

Although he was officially supposed to stay there "for a few days", he was released after 48 hours.

Newspaper Verdens Gang published a photograph of the 85-year-old king sitting in the back of a black limousine on Wednesday.

Harald, who now uses crutches to move around, has recently had Covid, knee surgery and respiratory problems and was in hospital with another infection in August.

The king also underwent surgery in 2003 for bladder cancer and had an operation in 2005 for heart valve problems. (AFP)

