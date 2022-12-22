 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Winslet talks 'insecurity' after being called 'too fat' in 'Titanic'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Kate Winslet reveals she was fat-shamed after her famous role as Rose in Titanic.

Speaking on Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress revealed that viewers frivolously commented on her body

 "Apparently I was too fat."

"Why were they so mean to me? They were so mean. I wasn't even f*****g fat," she explained.

"I would have responded," Kate wished.

"I would have said, 'Don’t you dare treat me like this. I’m a young woman, my body is changing, I’m figuring it out, I’m deeply insecure, I’m terrified, don’t make this any harder than it already is'.

"'That’s bullying, you know, and actually borderline abusive', I would say," she admits.

Winslet starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1997 movie.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Albert 'really proud' of Princess Charlene for ending 2022 on 'high note'

Prince Albert 'really proud' of Princess Charlene for ending 2022 on 'high note'
PewDiePie talks about 'beloved' Maya's death: 'Could not love a dog as much'

PewDiePie talks about 'beloved' Maya's death: 'Could not love a dog as much'
Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True looks sweet with her first broken tooth

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter True looks sweet with her first broken tooth
Zendaya explains why she wants ‘happiness’ for her character in Euphoria

Zendaya explains why she wants ‘happiness’ for her character in Euphoria
Alicia Silverstone’s bold decision for new PETA campaign

Alicia Silverstone’s bold decision for new PETA campaign
Anna Kendrick reflects on the ‘cathartic experience’ while filming Alice, Darling

Anna Kendrick reflects on the ‘cathartic experience’ while filming Alice, Darling
Chris Hemsworth shares why he feels ‘so satisfying’ doing stunts in Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth shares why he feels ‘so satisfying’ doing stunts in Extraction 2
Tom Cruise friend reveals interesting fact about ‘Mission: Impossible’ actor

Tom Cruise friend reveals interesting fact about ‘Mission: Impossible’ actor
Elizabeth Hurley lashes out at British Airways over lack of professionalism

Elizabeth Hurley lashes out at British Airways over lack of professionalism
Christina Ricci shares why she ‘regrets everything’ about ageing

Christina Ricci shares why she ‘regrets everything’ about ageing
Kate Middleton invites fans to her 'very special festive concert' in first trailer

Kate Middleton invites fans to her 'very special festive concert' in first trailer
Prince Edward sparks reactions for 'not singing national anthem' at The Royal Variety Performance

Prince Edward sparks reactions for 'not singing national anthem' at The Royal Variety Performance