Jennifer Lopez living life on her own terms post Ben Affleck divorce: Report

Photo: Jennifer Lopez having a blast post Ben Affleck divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez reportedly has been turning the page with grace and success after parting ways with Ben Affleck.

According to a new report from Mandatory, the superstar has found joy in both her career and personal life, with her Up All Night Tour marking a particularly rewarding chapter.

Lopez, who weathered two years of what insiders described as a “dramatic” marriage to Affleck, is now embracing a fresh start.

“She’s been having the time of her life this summer,” a source dished and added, “She loved connecting with fans all over the world. The tour was amazing.”

The insider noted that the tour has been a welcome outlet.

“It’s been a great focus for her. She’s been doing what she really enjoys.”

Beyond music, Lopez is already gearing up for her next big project: the upcoming movie musical Kiss of the Spider Woman.

“This is the movie she filmed last year in New York when she and Ben were going through a difficult time,” the source shared.

“She’s come a long way since. She’s very happy and just grateful for her life,” they concluded.