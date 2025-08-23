 
Jennifer Lopez living life on her own terms post Ben Affleck divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez reportedly has been content with her life after parting ways with Ben Affleck

August 23, 2025

Photo: Jennifer Lopez having a blast post Ben Affleck divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez reportedly has been turning the page with grace and success after parting ways with Ben Affleck.

According to a new report from Mandatory, the superstar has found joy in both her career and personal life, with her Up All Night Tour marking a particularly rewarding chapter. 

Lopez, who weathered two years of what insiders described as a “dramatic” marriage to Affleck, is now embracing a fresh start.

“She’s been having the time of her life this summer,” a source dished and added, “She loved connecting with fans all over the world. The tour was amazing.”

The insider noted that the tour has been a welcome outlet. 

“It’s been a great focus for her. She’s been doing what she really enjoys.”

Beyond music, Lopez is already gearing up for her next big project: the upcoming movie musical Kiss of the Spider Woman

“This is the movie she filmed last year in New York when she and Ben were going through a difficult time,” the source shared. 

“She’s come a long way since. She’s very happy and just grateful for her life,” they concluded. 

