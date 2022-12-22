 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry irk 'privacy' loving 'Hollywood elite' Beyoncé?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly upsetting A-lister celebrities with their content.

Kinsey Schofield believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ticking Hollywood celebrities the wrong way with their Netflix documentary.

The ToDiFor Daily founder said: "Obviously the series is crafted to sway an American audience - which it could. Not all Americans will be privy to their dishonesty and the history,"

"But overall, I think a product like this will make the Hollywood elite continue to distance themselves. Beyoncé doesn't want you reading out private text messages on your reality show. Beyoncé, the Obamas, they value their privacy."

"I think that the royal family will survive this reality show. Ultimately, it is not a positive reflection on Harry and Meghan. They look like they are in constant conflict," she said of the show.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'professional' Christmas card loses with experts

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'professional' Christmas card loses with experts
King Charles 'feeling the pressure' to deliver Christmas speech as good as mum

King Charles 'feeling the pressure' to deliver Christmas speech as good as mum
The Crown dubbed 'sick' for having Elizabeth Debecki 'climb into' Diana coffin

The Crown dubbed 'sick' for having Elizabeth Debecki 'climb into' Diana coffin
Prince William 'did not look at camera' on Christmas card for THIS reason

Prince William 'did not look at camera' on Christmas card for THIS reason
Kate Middleton to become colonel of regiment for the first time in shake-up of military patronages

Kate Middleton to become colonel of regiment for the first time in shake-up of military patronages

Date of King Charles' official Birthday Parade announced

Date of King Charles' official Birthday Parade announced

William, Kate, Queen Consort Camilla given new responsibilities

William, Kate, Queen Consort Camilla given new responsibilities

William and Kate lack interest in punitive measures against Harry, Meghan

William and Kate lack interest in punitive measures against Harry, Meghan

In 'Women Talking,' Mennonite women find voice on sexual assault

In 'Women Talking,' Mennonite women find voice on sexual assault
Simon Cowell reveals Katie Piper rejected his job after release of documentary.

Simon Cowell reveals Katie Piper rejected his job after release of documentary.
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert of Monaco release Christmas portrait: See

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert of Monaco release Christmas portrait: See
Simon Cowell lavishes praise on his headstrong son Eric

Simon Cowell lavishes praise on his headstrong son Eric