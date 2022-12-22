Meghan Markle, Prince Harry irk 'privacy' loving 'Hollywood elite' Beyoncé?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seemingly upsetting A-lister celebrities with their content.



Kinsey Schofield believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ticking Hollywood celebrities the wrong way with their Netflix documentary.

The ToDiFor Daily founder said: "Obviously the series is crafted to sway an American audience - which it could. Not all Americans will be privy to their dishonesty and the history,"



"But overall, I think a product like this will make the Hollywood elite continue to distance themselves. Beyoncé doesn't want you reading out private text messages on your reality show. Beyoncé, the Obamas, they value their privacy."



"I think that the royal family will survive this reality show. Ultimately, it is not a positive reflection on Harry and Meghan. They look like they are in constant conflict," she said of the show.

