Kanye West accuses dentist of causing marital woes in malpractice complaint

Kanye West taking legal action against Beverly Hills dentist over malpractice

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori are suing a Beverly Hills dentist for causing him nitrous oxide gas addiction that eventually led to marital issues.

The couple has issued a legal letter to the dentist, informing him that a malpractice lawsuit will be filed on behalf of the couple at the end of 90 days.



The letter says West has sought or plans to undergo medical intervention to detoxify and recover, further blaming the nitrous oxide gas dependency for “substantial financial losses” and problems in the couple’s marriage.

“Due to the injuries you caused to Ye, Ms. Censori has been deprived of the companionship, support, services, and marital relationship of her husband during the period of his injury and recovery,” it states.

New York-based lawyer Andrew Cherkasky confirmed that the letter was sent to Dr. Thomas Connelly on Thursday, calling him out for supplying the rapper with “dangerous” amounts of nitrous gas, which caused him chemical dependency, neurological damage, and “mood instability.”

“I can confirm we represent Ye and Bianca, and I can confirm the authenticity of the letter served today,” Cherkasky told Rolling Stone after the rapper's spokesperson Milo Yiannopoulos initially posted the letter on X.

In the legal letter, Connelly has been accused of supplying West with nitrous oxide in “quantities and frequencies that had no legitimate dental or medical justification.”

After causing him chemical addiction, Connelly then took advantage of West’s vulnerable state by allegedly charging him $50,000 a month for the “continuous supply” of nitrous oxide and related services.

The lawyer alleges Connelly then abruptly withdrew his services after “fostering” the alleged addiction because “scrutiny was rising.”

The dentist started treating West in early 2024, performing various procedures such as the placement of a custom titanium crown, the letter reveals.