Bill Gates opens up about personal his ‘hardships’: ‘end of my marriage’

Bill Gates took a moment to grieve his perosal losses their year, which included the end of his 27-year long marriage last year.

In his annual Gates Foundation update via his blog, the Microsoft CEO opened up on more personal topics alongside with his usual reviews of recent technological advances and climate change.

“I turned 67 in October. It's hard to believe I'm that old — in America, most people my age are retired!” Gates began his blog post.

The billionaire then stated that his status would not be the same any more in the near future on the World’s Richest list as he will keep on giving back to the society.

“But I won’t be slowing down anytime soon. I’m still going full speed on the project I began more than two decades ago, which is to give the vast majority of my resources back to society,” he scribed.

“Although I don’t care where I rank on the list of the world’s richest people,” he wrote, “I do know that as I succeed in giving, I will drop down and eventually off the list altogether.”

After giving significant updates about the Gates Foundation — including cutting the childhood death rate in half, helping the world better prepare for future pandemics, helping truly eradicate polio, and using AI technology to help save mothers and babies in underdeveloped countries — he turned to his personal life, per People.

“With the pandemic, war in Ukraine, and downturn in the economy, the past three years have been some of the hardest in recent memory,” Gates wrote. “Everyone in the world has experienced loss during this time — of loved ones, financial security, or a way of life.”

He then opened up about his personal life. “Because of my position, I'm insulated from many of these hardships. But I too have hit some personal low points over the past few years, including the death of my father and the end of my marriage.”

“Being wealthy makes my life much more comfortable, but not more fulfilling. For that, I need family, friends, and a job where I work on things that matter. I'm grateful to have all three.”