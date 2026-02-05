Ed Westwick weighs in on ‘Gossip Girl’ return amid Blair Waldorf sequel news

Ed Westwick, who starred on Gossip Girl as playboy Chuck Bass, has weighed in on a potential return to his career’s best known role after news broke that a standalone sequel novel is being prepped for Blair Waldorf.

The author whose work inspired the popular drama series is planning the new text based on Chuck’s girlfriend, who was played by Leighton Meester in the original novel’s TV adaptation.

Elsewhere, Westwick was asked about a potential spinoff based on his character, as the report about the Blair sequel went around.

“It would be super interesting to see where Chuck Bass is. I just think it would be really hard to get everyone together,” he said on Hits Radio UK. “You know what? I think anything is possible in this world, so yeah, it would be great to know what Chuck is up to these days — for sure!”

He further detailed one of his favourite scenes from the show’s filming, which happened to be the finale of its season three: “My favorite scene was when I was at the top of the Empire State Building, but not so much because of filming it.”

“They let me climb up in the needle of the Empire State Building, which nobody gets to go inside, except like the handyman or something. And it was just really really cool that I got to go up there. I was wearing, like, a full tux and climbed into this needle.”

Meanwhile, Gossip Girl author Cecily Von Ziegesar was recently confirmed to have entered a deal for writing a new novel, currently titled Blair.

Deadline reported that the book has set a tentative release target for Summer 2027.