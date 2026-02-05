'Texas Chain Saw Massacre' reboot gets significant update

Glen Powell to reportedly feature in reboot version of 'Texas Chain Saw Massacre'

Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the horror epic, is all set to get a reboot version, but not as a film rather as a TV series.

Previously, there were reports that The Long Walk writer JT Mollner will be coming forward to create a reboot film on the Leatherface killer, with Glen Powell playing the key role.

Now it has been revealed that much-awaited project has been turned into a TV show due to a "unique" reason.

A24 has acquired the rights to make the series on Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

While precisely briefing what the show will be about, writer Kim Henkel stated, "There's an epic tale lurking in the Chainsaw backstory."

Mollner, who will be working as a director on the project, did not wanted to remake the 1947 classic film, as he thinks that it had already been made perfectly.

He added, "I've said publicly that I'm not interested in remaking perfect films, and the original Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a perfect film.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, JT shared when the idea to explore the world in a long form came to him, he looked at it in a completely different way.

"When the idea for a long form exploration into this world came to me, I saw it as a fresh way in, as well to honor and build on the existing folklore”, said the Sugartown director.

He further said, “It's the only way I wanted to do it – and I can't imagine better partners for this concept than A24. This is truly an honor."