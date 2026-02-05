Tom Cruise returns to Hollywood in superbike style

Tom Cruise made his first appearance since abruptly selling his London home

Tom Cruise arrived at the Sunset Tower Hotel in his own distinctive style during his latest appearance in Hollywood.

The legendary actor, who has countless box-office hits under his belt, caught everyone's attention as he was seen on his £31,000 superbike on a flame red Ducati Panigale, a distinctive sports bike-making his first appearance since abruptly selling his London home and shifting to the United States.

However, the action star, known for performing his own stunts, paused to greet fans with a polite wave before making his way inside.

However, the reason for the move remains unclear.

A source familiar with Cruise's departure told the Mail on Sunday: 'Tom loved London. He loved where he lived, he would get up and go for run around Hyde Park in the mornings.

'He loved walking in the local area but he also really, really enjoyed jumping in a helicopter at Battersea Heliport and flying off into the quintessentially British countryside.'

The source added: 'It all happened very quickly, it was a surprise to the staff at the building where his penthouse is.

'It's most strange. The UK became both his professional headquarters and private playground, with discrete dates, tightly-guarded movements and late-night arrivals. England became far more than just a filming base.'

Cruise has been making films in the UK for 40 years, but he settled here in 2021.