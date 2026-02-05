Victoria Beckham fears 'public fallout' as Brooklyn eyes documentary deal

Beckham family rift deepens as streamers chase Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham could be facing renewed family tension as streaming platforms reportedly pursue a major documentary deal with her estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham, per RadarOnline.

Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 31, are said to be considering offers from multiple production companies interested in unreleased footage from their 2022 Florida wedding and their August 2025 vow renewal in upstate New York.

Insiders claim the material could form a three-part documentary series.

Streaming execs are reportedly eager to tap into the ongoing rift between Brooklyn and his parents, David Beckham, 50, and Victoria, 51, following the success of previous Beckham documentaries.

As per a source, the couple has been “inundated” with offers.

"From a streaming perspective, Nicola and Brooklyn are seen as an obvious prize,” the insider claimed, dding that platforms believe there is a “vast archive of unseen, intimate material.”

Another source added the vow renewal ceremony–filmed extensively–did not include Brooklyn’s parents. However, executives are especially interested in footage from the original wedding, including a controversial moment involving Victoria.

"Brooklyn and Nicola could make as much as $50million if they say yes to a deal involving the wedding dance footage,” a source said, noting interest from Netflix, Disney plus, Amazon Prime, and Paramount Plus.

Still insiders said the couple is proceeding cautiously.

"Nothing has been agreed,” one source said adding, “and there is a conscious decision to slow the process down and weigh the consequences carefully. Brooklyn, in particular, has stressed that his priority is a quiet, settled life.”

The reported talks follow Brooklyn’s explosive January 19 Instagram post, where he wrote, "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” and later added, “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled; I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Friends of David and Victoria said the couple is “utterly devastated” but chose to stay silent in hope for reconciliation.