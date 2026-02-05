Taylor Swift shocks with 'paid promo' to cover up Blake Lively bombshell

Taylor Swift diverts attention from Blake Lively drama with rumoured PR move

Taylor Swift stole the spotlight after breaking cover this week. The pop superstar made headlines with her appearance at the Grammys afterparty this week, and then dropped the release date for her Opalite music video.

While the Grammy winner’s fans are happy to see her back to work again after she disappeared from the surface, speculations arose about her sudden reign over social media.

A celebrity gossip account on X claimed, “the A-list singer is paying to trend on social media right now. There must be some new texts about to drop,” referring to her texts with Blake Lively which were released to the court.

Although the blind item did not name names, social media sleuths were quick to put two and two together and figured that it was Swift herself.

Given that it is the release week for the Eras Tour performer, her fans came to her defence, claiming that she is trending because of the excitement around the music video release.

One comment read, “TayTay gonna be mad... so she is trying to distract from her name being mentioned yet again... with Blake Lively... no wonder she distanced herself from & lied about her relationship with Lively, thinking that would be it.”

Another added, “I hope she calls another pathetic man a b—ch,” referring to Swift’s leaked texts with Lively which included insults to Justin Baldoni.

The attention the Anti-Hero hitmaker attracted could also be a PR move, given that her fiancée Travis Kelce has also sparked rumours of his appearance on Kylie Kelce’s podcast, Not Gonna Lie, during the release week.

Swift is no stranger to good PR strategies as her promotions are always organically driven, but there is no proof of her paying to remain trending on social media.

This comes after the Love Story songstress reportedly drew firmer boundaries with Lively after the texts leak, going as far as eliminating her from the wedding list.