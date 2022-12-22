 
Thursday Dec 22 2022
Princess Beatrice supports Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netlfix series

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Princess Beatrice is seemingly rooting for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docu-series as she allowed them to film inside the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cottage.

Britain’s longest monarch gifted the cottage to Beatrice in 2010 who oversaw a year-long renovation of the cottage.

Daily Mail reported that the princess, who is one of the few royals who are still in communication with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, gave a nod to the couple by allowing them to shoot their series outside Wendy House at Windsor Cottage.

Meanwhile, the parents of the two have launched a scathing attack on the royal family in their documentary however a few reports suggest that King Charles is expected to show mercy to them.

According to a report by the New Idea, an insider spilt the beans: “There was no desire to make any changes to his carefully considered message in the wake of the increasingly ferocious attacks.”

