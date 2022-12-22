John Mayer shares for whom he wrote song ‘Your Body is a Wonderland’

John Mayer rebuffed the age-old speculation that has followed his hit song You Body is a Wonderland once again.

During the recent Call Her Daddy podcast’s first-ever holiday special, Mayer responded to his career's biggest questions: who was his hit song really about?

Mayer publicly revealed the actual inspiration for the song on multiple occasions, including a 2009 episode of VH1 Storytellers, a 2010 Rolling Stone interview, and now more recently on the podcast, it’s not about Jennifer Love Hewitt.

“That was about my first girlfriend,” Mayer said on the podcast. “That was about the feeling, which I think was already sort of nostalgic. I was 21 when I wrote that song and I was nostalgic for being 16.”

According to People, was the second major single released from Mayer's 2001 debut album titled, Room for Squares. It was an instant hit, winning him the best male pop vocal performance Grammy the following year and spurring fans to guess who the song was about. Since the singer was dating Jennifer Love Hewitt at the time, many assumed the actress was the inspiration behind the tune.

“That's one of those things where people just sort of formed that idea, it gets reinforced over the years, no, no, no,” Mayer said about the rumour. "I had never met a celebrity when I wrote that song.”

In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly back in 2007, Hewitt took a moment to dispel the rumour. “My body is far from a wonderland. My body is more like a pawnshop,” she joked at the time. “There's a lot of interesting things put together, and if you look closely you'd probably be excited, but at first glance, not so much.”