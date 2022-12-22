 
entertainment
Fortune magazine reveals 'soft power' ranking of countries in 2022 FIFA cup

Fortune magazine announced the list of the top 5 countries showing their 'soft power' impact during the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.

The Magazine ranked South Korea at the No. 2 position in the list due to the appearance of the BTS star Jungkook at the opening ceremony.

Fortune wrote, "South Korea’s first match at the tournament came after an appearance by the singer Jung Kook at the opening ceremony. Jung Kook is a singer with BTS, a band that has been at the forefront of what has become known as the 'Korean wave' (or K-wave) which put the country center stage globally in cinema, television, and music."

In addition, the Korean media also praised Jungkook for his performance, and for proving Korea's soft power in an international tournament.

Meanwhile, France roared at the No. 1 position, Morocco at No.3, Japan at No.4, and Saudia Arabia at No. 5 in terms of the ‘soft power’ ranking of countries by fortune during the Qatar 2022 FIFA world cup.

