Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'pompous, mean, self-aggrandizing'

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for creating a ‘mean, self-aggrandizing’ doc that ‘over-promised’.



Royal author and commentator Maureen Callahan issued this claim in a candid piece.

She penned it all in a new piece for the Daily Mail and started by saying, “Netflix overpaid.”

“As with nearly everything Harry and Meghan do, 'Volume I' of their Netflix docuseries is pompous, mean, self-aggrandizing, and yet more of their specialty: Over-promise and under-deliver.”

She even went on to accuse the entire Harry & Meghan documentary of landing ‘down hard with a thud’.

Especially in light of the reaction by foreign news outlets like The Atlantic who questioned if Harry and Meghan “really want to spend the next 40 years as small angry planets trapped in the gravitational pull of the Windsors?”

Even Variety added, “The Sussexes surprise us yet again with just how narrow their vision of fame is, how pinched and unimaginative their presence on the world stage has become.”

Before signing off she also quipped, “Finally, the karmic wheels of justice are turning towards these two self-pitying, untalented, ungrateful hypocrites. No one deserves it more. Let's savor it, shall we?”