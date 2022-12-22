 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Ana de Armas fans win ruling against Universal for deceptive trailers

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

A US judge ruled in favour of Ana de Armas fans that movie studios can be liable to be sued over false advertising in film trailers.

According to Variety, the verdict came on the heels of two fans of the Blonde star sued Universal Pictures for $5 million this January, stating they rented the film for the 34-year-old in the 2019's Yesterday after watching the trailer, only to realize de Armas was nowhere in the movie.

"Universal is correct that trailers involve some creativity and editorial discretion, but this creativity does not outweigh the commercial nature of a trailer," ruled U.S. District Judge Steven Wilson.

"At its core, a trailer is an advertisement designed to sell a movie by providing consumers with a preview of the movie," the federal judge added.

De Armas was initially slated to appear as a love interest for the film's protagonist, played by Himesh Patel. Patel's character was set to meet her on the set of James Corden's talk show, where Patel would serenade her with the Beatles' song Something.

