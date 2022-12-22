BLACKPINK Jennie channels her inner Wednesday Addams in latest concert

BLACKPINK‘s Jennie is also a fan of Netflix series Wednesday as she dressed up as Wednesday Addams in her latest concert in Berlin.

The Netflix series features actress Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, who is an eccentric and emotionless girl with psychic powers. She solves a local school mystery.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie drew inspiration from this character in her solo attire. BLINKs noticed that she tied her hair in pigtails just like Wednesday.

While dressing up in a black mini dress just like the gothic-inspired protagonist herself.

As soon as the video clips from the concert went viral, BLINKs started comparing Jennie with Wednesday Addams.

A more obvious reference to the show was when Jennie incorporated parts of the Wednesday's iconic dance moves, while performing on her solo song You And Me.

One move that was lifted from the Netflix show directly was when she shook her hands from left to right.

Though the actress had a cold expression on her face as per her character’s personality, Jennie gave off a wide smile hinting that she knew what she was doing.

Fans observed the connection immediately and took to Twitter to point out the BLACKPINK singer’s actions to other fans.





