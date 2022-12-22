 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 22 2022
By
Web Desk

'Its official' Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin got engaged in an intimate ceremony

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin got engaged
Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin got engaged 

Ushna Shah,  Pakistani showbiz star got engaged today. 

She was seen with Hamza Amin quite frequently for last year and it is now official that two of them are together.

Ushna has been working in drama industry for a decade now and she has given some of the best dramas of Pakistani drama industry. Balaa, Lashkara, Bashar Momin, Habs and Alif Allah aur Insaan. Her brilliant acting skills are her identity and she has been ruling over the industry with her charm.

She was seeing Hamza for some time now and it was evident because she was often spotted at family weddings of Hamza in Multan. Ushna took to her Instagram and shared the pictures of her life event.


By the looks of it, the ceremony looks intimate with their close friends and family present. Ushna is dressed in a gorgeous pink desi outfit with minimal makeup look. 

More From Showbiz:

Malala Yousafzai congratulates Saim Sadiq after 'Joyland' gets shortlisted for the Oscars

Malala Yousafzai congratulates Saim Sadiq after 'Joyland' gets shortlisted for the Oscars
Alia Bhatt earns 'Performance of the Year' title for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on Screen Daily

Alia Bhatt earns 'Performance of the Year' title for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on Screen Daily
Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan 'Pathaan' controversy

Fans react to Shah Rukh Khan 'Pathaan' controversy
Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia all set to star in a project after 31 years

Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia all set to star in a project after 31 years
Amitabh Bachchan praises Abhishek Bachchan for winning Best Actor Award for 'Dasvi'

Amitabh Bachchan praises Abhishek Bachchan for winning Best Actor Award for 'Dasvi'
'RRR' and 'Chhello Show' gets shortlisted for Oscars 2023

'RRR' and 'Chhello Show' gets shortlisted for Oscars 2023
Ranveer Singh says THIS is something that makes him lose his temper

Ranveer Singh says THIS is something that makes him lose his temper
Ali Abbas Zafar says new sequel of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has no relation to David’s 1998 film

Ali Abbas Zafar says new sequel of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has no relation to David’s 1998 film
Rohit Shetty reveals his least favourite genre in films

Rohit Shetty reveals his least favourite genre in films
Karan Johar calls Gauri Khan an 'aesthetic force' as she designs his home

Karan Johar calls Gauri Khan an 'aesthetic force' as she designs his home
Shah Rukh Khan claims his children are 'better' human beings than him

Shah Rukh Khan claims his children are 'better' human beings than him

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal leave fans shocked as they travel in economy class

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal leave fans shocked as they travel in economy class