Simon Cowell's different iconic looks prove he is truly a superstar

Simon Cowell has been changing his entire looks over a period of time and undoubtedly left fans surprised with his all avatars.



let's have a look at the most iconic looks of the superstar.

1985 (left) 1987 (right) 1990 (left) 1999 (right)





2007 (left) 2001 (right)





2001 (left) 2015 (right)