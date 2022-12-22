 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 22 2022
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mother opens up about her wish after her son’s tragic death

Thursday Dec 22, 2022

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mother has recently disclosed her wish following the death of her son on December 13.

Stephen’s mom Connie Boss Alexander took to Instagram Story and posted a screenshot of her and late son talking on a video call on FaceTime.

In the caption, Connie penned an emotional note, saying, “Oh if only I could FT to heaven.”

Stephen, who was most known for his time as a DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide at the age of 40.

His death was confirmed by his wife Allison Holker, who shared a statement to E! News.

She wrote, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.”

Two days after his tragic demise, Stephen’s mom turned to social media to express her grief.

"Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can't use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she said.

Connie concluded, “Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond.”

