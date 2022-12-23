 
Friday Dec 23 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘adamant on privacy’ just so they ‘could sell it themselves’

Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Meghan Markle have been called out for ‘demanding privacy’ on a constant basis, only to sell everything off to Netflix.

TV show host and royal commentator Piers Morgan made this admission.

His claims come as part of a piece for The Sun and reads, “It’s obvious from watching, or should I say enduring, the whole series that these two shameless grifters were filming material for potential exploitation from even before their wedding.”

“The main reason they’ve been so determined to protect their privacy is because they wanted to sell it themselves.”

“Of course, they do their best to manipulate viewers into thinking they were victims of unrelenting racist hate from the mainstream media and social media trolls.”

“But what they don’t show is any of the substantial positive media coverage they received.”

