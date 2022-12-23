Netflix: Here's the list of upcoming releases to binge-watch this weekend

Netflix has a wide collection of movies and series based on multiple genres to release in the upcoming weekend of December.



Here’s the list of everything coming to streaming platform this weekend:



Coming to Netflix on December 23th:

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Piñata Masters!

Coming to Netflix on December 24th:

The Invitation

Coming to Netflix on December 25th: