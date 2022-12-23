 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
Netflix: Here's the list of upcoming releases to binge-watch this weekend

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Netflix: Here's the list of upcoming releases to binge-watch this weekend

Netflix has a wide collection of movies and series based on multiple genres to release in the upcoming weekend of December.

Here’s the list of everything coming to streaming platform this weekend:

Coming to Netflix on December 23th:

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Piñata Masters!

Coming to Netflix on December 24th:

  • The Invitation

Coming to Netflix on December 25th:

  • After Ever Happy
  • Daughter From Another Mother Season 3
  • Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
  • The Witcher: Blood Origin
  • Time Hustler
  • Vir Das: Landing 

