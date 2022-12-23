Lottie Moss reflects on her face tattoo: ‘I feel free’

 
Lottie Moss has recently weighed in on her face tattoo, revealing it was her expression of freedom.

In a new interview with Glamour magazine, the OnlyFans star shared that she grew up in the “toxic” fashion industry.

Speaking about her new ‘lover’ face tattoo after a wild night out, the model pointed out that the “inking was her way of expressing that I am free after embarking on a self-discovery journey”.

Lottie also explained how she felt traumatised after being body-shamed over the years. This was the reason she departed from the industry and launched a successful career on OnlyFans.

Later, she disclosed that she fell into depression and began self-medication. However, earlier this year, the model decided to check into rehab amid toxic environment.

Lottie mentioned that the tattoo is to symbolise her “new found liberation from years of feeling suppressed in an intense industry”.

“Since rehab, I've been on a journey of self-discovery. I've spent a lot of time in Bali, surrounded by nature, reading alone or spending time with like-minded people – and learning to love myself again while finally being free from my former life,” explained the 24-year-old model.

She added, “That's why I decided to get my face tattoo; the word 'lover' under my eye. Yes, it was impulsive, but after years of being so controlled, it was my way of expressing that I am free. I'm no longer controlled.”

