Saturday Dec 24 2022
'Needy' Jennifer Lopez has 'banned' Ben Affleck friendship with divorcee Tom Brady

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Jennifer Lopez does not want to husband Ben Affleck to be friends with Tom Brady.

According to a source, JLo is afraid that the football player, who recently got divorced, could prompt the director to do the same.

The insider tells National Enquirer: "Her insecurity is off the charts right now and that she has never been needier."

"...And if Ben thinks he's going to have her approval to party with Tom, he can forget it!" 

The source continued that the singer "won't stand in the way" if Affleck and Brady "want to do business projects together— with her input."

