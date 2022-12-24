 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle could keep THIS title if she loses 'Duchess of Sussex'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Meghan Markle could keep one title if King Charles III strips her of existing ones.

The former actress could still be called a Princess even if Prince Harry loses the Duchy of Sussex.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward reveals: "I don’t think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood, and Meghan instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, [would] be Princess Henry.

"That really would [confuse the Americans]. I think [it’s] probably best just to leave it because it looks unkind, it looks unnecessary.

"The Queen gave them the titles, let them keep them - they’re going to be ‘H and M’ anyway.

"I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it - which is really what the Palace and the Royal Family are doing," she noted. 

More From Entertainment:

Queen cannot 'answer back' as Prince Harry 'paints' her 'puppet'

Queen cannot 'answer back' as Prince Harry 'paints' her 'puppet'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle do not 'terrify' royals: 'Ready to respond'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle do not 'terrify' royals: 'Ready to respond'
Ellen DeGeneres 'trying to make sense' of tWitch death amid 'hard holidays'

Ellen DeGeneres 'trying to make sense' of tWitch death amid 'hard holidays'
'Needy' Jennifer Lopez has 'banned' Ben Affleck friendship with divorcee Tom Brady

'Needy' Jennifer Lopez has 'banned' Ben Affleck friendship with divorcee Tom Brady
Harry avoids naming royal family member who said Meghan should not be protected

Harry avoids naming royal family member who said Meghan should not be protected
BLACKPINK Jennie on headlines for attending fashion show and group concert on the same day

BLACKPINK Jennie on headlines for attending fashion show and group concert on the same day
Lindsie Chrisley on the 'heartache' of spending Christmas without her son

Lindsie Chrisley on the 'heartache' of spending Christmas without her son

Avril Lavigne is all 'smiles' as she enjoys The Smile concert with fiancé Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne is all 'smiles' as she enjoys The Smile concert with fiancé Mod Sun

The 1975 Matty Healy dating a 'Canadian model' after FKA Twigs breakup: 'They are head over heels!'

The 1975 Matty Healy dating a 'Canadian model' after FKA Twigs breakup: 'They are head over heels!'
Sam Worthington gets candid on why he lost to Daniel Craig on playing James Bond

Sam Worthington gets candid on why he lost to Daniel Craig on playing James Bond
Liam Payne quipped he's 'never been any good' at singing in a recent video

Liam Payne quipped he's 'never been any good' at singing in a recent video
Cameron Diaz spotted on set after retirement for Netflix movie 'Back in Action' with Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz spotted on set after retirement for Netflix movie 'Back in Action' with Jamie Foxx