Winter vacation announced in KP, Punjab colleges, universities. Geo News/File

Governments of KP and Punjab announced winter vacations for colleges and universities.

In KP's cold areas, vacation will take place from Jan 1 to Feb 15.

In Punjab, colleges and universities will remain closed from Dec 24 to 31.

Winter vacations have been announced for public and private colleges and universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, Geo News reported Saturday.

According to the statement issued by the KP government, educational institutions in the cold regions of the province will observe winter vacation from January 1 to February 15.

However, there will be no vacation for colleges and universities situated in the plains of the province.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also announced winter vacations for public and private colleges and universities operating under its Higher Education Department (HED).

The Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) will remain closed from December 24 through December 31, according to the official notification issued by Secretary HED.

The educational institutions will resume academic activities on January 2, according to the notification of the provincial government.

However, all examinations will go ahead as scheduled by the respective boards and universities in Punjab. Meanwhile, BS programs will continue as normal despite the winter vacation.

Earlier, the provincial government announced the vacation schedule for all public and private schools in the province.

All public and private schools in the province will remain closed from December 24 to 31, 2022 for winter vacations, according to a notification issued by Punjab’s School Education Department (SED).

Schools will resume the academic session on 2 January, per the notification.