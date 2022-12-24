Tory Lanez: Megan Thee Stallion bodyguard reveal key details 

 
A Los Angeles jury found Tory Lanez guilty in the shooting case of rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

However, before the trail, the latter bodyguard revealed the Canadian rapper's guilt by claiming he apologized for to him shooting his client.

As per Rolling Stone, Justin Edison, the bodyguard of Savage rapper, claimed the 30-year-old apologized to him for shooting the Stallion. The Say It rapper is said to have described the incident as an "alcohol-fueled accident."

The day after the shooting, Edison went to Lanez's home to collect Megan's belongings, as per Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott.

However, Edison was not at the shooting scene; Megan's former friend and assistant Kelsey Harris allegedly texted him, saying, "Help/Tory shot meg/911."

But a twist came when Justin Edison went missing, at the time to testify at the court on Tory Lanez's shooting trail.

According to Insider, the Her singer's attorney said, "I can confirm that Justin Edison, Megan's bodyguard, was set to testify in court, did not appear, and is now missing," Megan's attorney, Alex Spiro.

Tory Lanez was found guilty by a Los Angeles jury on Friday of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in both of her feet after an argument in 2020.

