Saturday Dec 24 2022
Adele shows support to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez’s court decision

Adele recently sent out heartfelt message to Megan Thee Stallion after Tory Lanez was charged guilty of shooting her at a party.

On Friday, a jury gave the decision according to which Tory was indicted of shooting Megan outside a party at Kylie Jenner’s Hollywood Hills house in 2020.

In a verdict, Tory had been convicted of assault as well as weapons charges along with over 20 years in prison.

As the decision was out, fans and friends came out in support of Megan. Adele also showered her love to the rapper during Las Vegas residency.

Adele took out Megan’s name on the stage and the audience went berserk at the rapper’s name.

“Well today, tonight, I would like to wish Meg Thee Stallion a very, very, merry, merry Christmas. Girl, get the peace. Do whatever you want now, baby. I love you,” remarked the Hello singer.

Meanwhile, American singer Janelle Monáe and writers like Roxane Gay, Toni Tone and Raquel Willis also extended their support to Megan on social media.

