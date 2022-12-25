 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson shares festive Holiday wishes for the winter season: ‘My friends’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Dwayne Johnson shares festive Holiday wishes for the winter season: ‘My friends’
Dwayne Johnson shares festive Holiday wishes for the winter season: ‘My friends’

Dwayne Johnson has just taken to social media with his own version of a festive Holiday wish, all as Dwanta Claus.

The Black Adam actor shared the clip in the full Dwanta Claus get up, with a whit rose in had and bells around his neck.

The post even poked at his tipsy self and featured his take on the carol lyrics.

The lyrics read, “Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, Dwanta Claus nipping at your nose. Yule tide carols being sung by a choir-- white roses dressed up like eskimos.

Before signing off he also poked fun at himself and added, “I’m just making up my own lyrics cause I’ve had my Teremana--”.

Check it out Below:



More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's book to reveal names of male members of royal family who spoke against Meghan?

Prince Harry's book to reveal names of male members of royal family who spoke against Meghan?
Prince Andrew scandals come to theatre with 'Prince Andrew: The Musical'

Prince Andrew scandals come to theatre with 'Prince Andrew: The Musical'

Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana would hug Meghan Markle: 'So proud of her'

Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana would hug Meghan Markle: 'So proud of her'
Meghan Markle 'won' first Christmas, made Queen laugh with her cheeky present

Meghan Markle 'won' first Christmas, made Queen laugh with her cheeky present
Prince William 'horrified' as Prince Harry uses Diana for Netflix dollars

Prince William 'horrified' as Prince Harry uses Diana for Netflix dollars
Prince Harry uses Princess Diana's clip to prove royals were jealous of Meghan

Prince Harry uses Princess Diana's clip to prove royals were jealous of Meghan

Meghan reveals what did she talk about with Queen Elizabeth during first official tour

Meghan reveals what did she talk about with Queen Elizabeth during first official tour

Meghan Markle says King Charles is very charming

Meghan Markle says King Charles is very charming

King Charles III 'lavish' Christmas will be unlike his mother: 'High standards'

King Charles III 'lavish' Christmas will be unlike his mother: 'High standards'
Meghan Markle regularly 'Facetimes' with Princess Eugenie and son

Meghan Markle regularly 'Facetimes' with Princess Eugenie and son
Meghan Markle has 'demasculinised' Prince Harry: 'Losing respect'

Meghan Markle has 'demasculinised' Prince Harry: 'Losing respect'
Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65

Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies aged 65