Meghan Markle feels on top of the world at first Christmas with Royal Family, video resurfaces

Meghan Markle was all excited and appeared in high spirit when she celebrated her first Christmas with the royal family in 2017 ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry.



Harry and Meghan arrived hand in hand to attend the Christmas Day service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017.

The video of the couple's happy memories with the late Queen and other members of the royal family on Christmas day is making rounds on the internet.

In their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex recalled the first time she spent the holidays with the late Queen, King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family at Sandringham.

"I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham," Meghan, 41, said. "Calling my mom, and she's like, 'How's it going?' And I said, 'Oh my gosh, it's amazing.' "



"It's just like a big family like I always wanted," she added. "And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun."

Following the holiday celebrations, Prince Harry told BBC Radio 4 that Christmas with his bride-to-be was "fantastic." "She really enjoyed it," he said in 2017. "The family loved having her there."



Meghan's appearance was a departure from typical protocol, as unmarried partners of royals had previously not been invited to Sandringham for the big day even Prince William's fiancée back in 2010, Kate Middleton did not attend Christmas services with him.