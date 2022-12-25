 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Mark Labbett makes jaws drop with incredible weight transformation

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 25, 2022

Mark Labbett makes jaws drop with incredible weight transformation
Mark Labbett makes jaws drop with incredible weight transformation

The Chase's Mark Labbett’s latest picture shows his major transformation as he shed ten-stone with his great efforts over the years.

While opening a Christmas present on Saturday backstage at his panto the slimmed-down quiz genius, 57, looked dapper as he posed with one of his gifts - the board game version of Pointless, one of The Chase's rivals in the TV quizzing world.

Mark wrote, referring to the game's former co-host: 'This was my secret Santa at the Northwich Panto. I suspect Richard Osman.'

He looked happy and healthy in the snap as he donned a casual ensemble in a black T-shirt and comfy trousers that highlighted his slimmed-down frame.

Fans were shocked at his obvious weight loss in the snap as one commented: 'Jesus, almost didn't recognise you, really smashed that weight loss.'

Another said: 'That's an amazing achievement. Well done Mark. Hope you're well.'

A third wrote: 'Smashing the weight loss there! Great work!!' while a fifth said: 'More of a minibeast now!'

It comes after Mark showed off his incredible 10-stone weight loss during an appearance on Loose Women last month. 

More From Entertainment:

King Charles snubs Harry and Meghan, honours those who touch lives of others with goodness

King Charles snubs Harry and Meghan, honours those who touch lives of others with goodness
Denise Van Outen stuns fans as she shows off curves in white swimsuit

Denise Van Outen stuns fans as she shows off curves in white swimsuit
Royal Family shares King Charles Christmas Day message video, monarch gets emotional during speech

Royal Family shares King Charles Christmas Day message video, monarch gets emotional during speech
Meghan Markle feels on top of the world at first Christmas with Royal Family, video resurfaces

Meghan Markle feels on top of the world at first Christmas with Royal Family, video resurfaces
Victoria Beckham gets what she wanted THIS Christmas : Check out

Victoria Beckham gets what she wanted THIS Christmas : Check out
Kate Middleton, Prince William show off Prince George's 'talent' in Christmas post

Kate Middleton, Prince William show off Prince George's 'talent' in Christmas post
King Charles III marks new era with his first Christmas televised speech

King Charles III marks new era with his first Christmas televised speech
‘Glass Onion’ fans see ‘Knives Out’ sequel as a hilarious dig at Elon Musk

‘Glass Onion’ fans see ‘Knives Out’ sequel as a hilarious dig at Elon Musk

Jeff Brazier spends FIRST Christmas without wife Kate Dwyer

Jeff Brazier spends FIRST Christmas without wife Kate Dwyer
Meghan Markle openly 'mocks' people of Britain with her 'projection of victimhood'

Meghan Markle openly 'mocks' people of Britain with her 'projection of victimhood'
Prince Andrew is all smiles as he celebrates Christmas with King Charles, Camilla at Sandringham

Prince Andrew is all smiles as he celebrates Christmas with King Charles, Camilla at Sandringham
Kim Kardashian stuns in silver sequin dress as she joins family on Christmas Eve

Kim Kardashian stuns in silver sequin dress as she joins family on Christmas Eve