Mark Labbett makes jaws drop with incredible weight transformation

The Chase's Mark Labbett’s latest picture shows his major transformation as he shed ten-stone with his great efforts over the years.

While opening a Christmas present on Saturday backstage at his panto the slimmed-down quiz genius, 57, looked dapper as he posed with one of his gifts - the board game version of Pointless, one of The Chase's rivals in the TV quizzing world.

Mark wrote, referring to the game's former co-host: 'This was my secret Santa at the Northwich Panto. I suspect Richard Osman.'

He looked happy and healthy in the snap as he donned a casual ensemble in a black T-shirt and comfy trousers that highlighted his slimmed-down frame.

Fans were shocked at his obvious weight loss in the snap as one commented: 'Jesus, almost didn't recognise you, really smashed that weight loss.'

Another said: 'That's an amazing achievement. Well done Mark. Hope you're well.'

A third wrote: 'Smashing the weight loss there! Great work!!' while a fifth said: 'More of a minibeast now!'

It comes after Mark showed off his incredible 10-stone weight loss during an appearance on Loose Women last month.