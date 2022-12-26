 
Monday Dec 26 2022
Netflix to bring 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody' in its fold: Find out release date

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Netflix to add Whitney Housten's biopic, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody by 2023.

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody is a Sony production that hit theatres on December 23. It is written by Anthony McCarten and directed by Kasi Lemmons.

The movie stars Naomi Ackie, Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams, and Clarke Peters.

According to What's on Netflix, the new biopic, which hopes to be tracing the footsteps of Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocket Man in reliving the musical career of Whitney Houston, will head to the service on April 22nd, 2023.

Keeping with the first window deal Netflix struck in 2021 and began in 2022, for all Sony Pictures movies, the biopic will first be released on Netflix US. If not on the expected April date, by the absolute latest, the movie will be available on Netflix US by June 2023.

Netflix India consistently receives new Sony movies 120 days after release, which means that the movie will release around Spring 2023.

Netflix Canada and the United Kingdom receive Sony movies 2 years after their theatrical release. This also applies to regions such as Belgium, Greece, Japan, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and South Africa.

This means that the movie will be received by these regions sometime in 2024 or 2025.

Other Sony Pictures movies set to release on Netflix in 2023 include The Woman King, Devotion, and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

Watch the movie trailer below:



