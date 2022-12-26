 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Aminah Nieves share the important reason she auditioned for 'Yellowstone' prequel show '1923'

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Aminah Nieves share the important reason she auditioned for Yellowstone prequel show 1923

Yellowstone prequel series star Aminah Nieves shared the importance of getting a role in 1923, which highlights the trials and tribulations of native Americans.

Aminah Nieves, who plays Teonna Rainwater, a Native American woman at a Catholic boarding school in Montana, on the Yellowstone prequel series, explained that she came very close to ignoring the project altogether.

In an interview with Enews, Aminah revealed, "I didn't want to do it. I actually told my manager that I wasn't going to audition for it. It's a big burden and you're opening up a lot more when you're actually living in what your family lived through."

The actress acknowledged that the brutalities and atrocities meted out to Native Americans, which also feature in 1923, made it possible for her to pursue her own dreams.

"Because of their strength and because of what they did for us," the 31-year-old said, "I didn't have to live through that in the same exact way that they did."

Aminah shared that she asked her family for guidance and eventually made the decision to audition.

"I was speaking with my Mom a lot," Aminah said. "I almost didn't feel worthy enough to tell this story because it's so important. It's scary when you're telling something that has been a part of you since you were just a thought, since you were a little light beam in the cosmos. It's terrifying."

The actress also talked about the complicated audition process for which she reached out to the family for support.

"After the third self-tape, I couldn't not do it. I could not get that third self-tape. I couldn't get through it," she explained. "I was bawling. I was like, I need to do it, not only for me, but I looked at my Mom on the other side and I was like, ‘I gotta do it for her.'"

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato shares pictures from Disneyland trip with boyfriend Jutes on Christmas

Demi Lovato shares pictures from Disneyland trip with boyfriend Jutes on Christmas
Netflix to bring 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody' in its fold: Find out release date

Netflix to bring 'Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody' in its fold: Find out release date
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out to celebrate Christmas Eve

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly step out to celebrate Christmas Eve

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright mark first Christmas at £3.5m mansion

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright mark first Christmas at £3.5m mansion

Chris Rock ready to perform live at Netflix Comedy Special a year after Oscars slap controversy

Chris Rock ready to perform live at Netflix Comedy Special a year after Oscars slap controversy
Royal Family leaves fans baffled with new family photo on Christmas

Royal Family leaves fans baffled with new family photo on Christmas
Arnold Schwarzenegger shows off muscular physique as he exercises on Christmas Eve

Arnold Schwarzenegger shows off muscular physique as he exercises on Christmas Eve
Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines De Ramon looks lonely by herself on Christmas Eve

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines De Ramon looks lonely by herself on Christmas Eve
Liam Payne shares an intimate moment with Kate Cassidy at a Christmas party

Liam Payne shares an intimate moment with Kate Cassidy at a Christmas party
BTS J-hope stirred the crowd by making a surprise appearance at Crush's concert

BTS J-hope stirred the crowd by making a surprise appearance at Crush's concert
Dua Lipa looks gorgeous as she gets into festive spirit with her dog

Dua Lipa looks gorgeous as she gets into festive spirit with her dog

Kelsey Parker opens up about her grief as she spends FIRST Christmas without Tom

Kelsey Parker opens up about her grief as she spends FIRST Christmas without Tom