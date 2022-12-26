Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘sad attacks’ only making Firm look ‘brave’: report

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are only making the world see the Royal Family’s ‘uncomplaining bravery’ according to reports.



Royal commentator Richard Eden issued this claim in his new piece.

The allegations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come as part of a new piece for the Daily Mail.

There, he claimed, “We'll see my parents on Christmas Day and some of my husband Freddie's relations in various locations.”

“I cherish my growing closeness to the senior members of the royal family who are so hardworking, uncomplaining and brave in the face of relentless and brutal media attention, criticism, lies, undermining and fictional TV programmes – and always so good to me that I'm honoured to know them.”