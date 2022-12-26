 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘sad attacks’ only making Firm look ‘brave’: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 26, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are only making the world see the Royal Family’s ‘uncomplaining bravery’ according to reports.

Royal commentator Richard Eden issued this claim in his new piece.

The allegations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex come as part of a new piece for the Daily Mail.

There, he claimed, “We'll see my parents on Christmas Day and some of my husband Freddie's relations in various locations.”

“I cherish my growing closeness to the senior members of the royal family who are so hardworking, uncomplaining and brave in the face of relentless and brutal media attention, criticism, lies, undermining and fictional TV programmes – and always so good to me that I'm honoured to know them.”

More From Entertainment:

Mia Wasikowska weighs in on dark side of Hollywood

Mia Wasikowska weighs in on dark side of Hollywood
Avatar’s sequel surpasses $700 million milestone over Christmas weekend

Avatar’s sequel surpasses $700 million milestone over Christmas weekend
Idina Menzel reflects on John Travolta’s name flub at the 2014 Oscars: ‘best thing’

Idina Menzel reflects on John Travolta’s name flub at the 2014 Oscars: ‘best thing’
Emma Roberts calls her reel boyfriend ‘idiot’ in Maybe I do trailer: Watch

Emma Roberts calls her reel boyfriend ‘idiot’ in Maybe I do trailer: Watch
Millions react to King Charles first Christmas message

Millions react to King Charles first Christmas message
Kim Kardashian bashed after daughter North reveals where she keeps her dogs

Kim Kardashian bashed after daughter North reveals where she keeps her dogs
Kate Middleton indulges in a very sweet banter with fans, video goes viral

Kate Middleton indulges in a very sweet banter with fans, video goes viral
Johnny Depp reportedly had verbal fights with his 'Jeanne du Barry’ director

Johnny Depp reportedly had verbal fights with his 'Jeanne du Barry’ director

‘Wednesday’ creator addresses criticism on Jenna Ortega’s viral dance sequence

‘Wednesday’ creator addresses criticism on Jenna Ortega’s viral dance sequence

Amber Heard's future in Hollywood isn't very bright, suggests industry insider

Amber Heard's future in Hollywood isn't very bright, suggests industry insider
Brad Pitt prays his kids will see he's not ‘evil bad guy’ as he hopes to be father again

Brad Pitt prays his kids will see he's not ‘evil bad guy’ as he hopes to be father again
Kate Middleton outshines Queen Consort Camilla with 'fabulous' outfit choice on Christmas

Kate Middleton outshines Queen Consort Camilla with 'fabulous' outfit choice on Christmas