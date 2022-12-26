 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022
Netflix 'Shadow and Bone' upcoming season 2 may focus more on the Crows

Netflix Shadow and Bone may shine the spotlight at the crows for its upcoming season.

Showrunners Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the upcoming second season will be adapting multiple Grishaverse books.

The show is an adaptation of author Leigh Bardugo's popular Grishaverse fantasy books. Season 1 adapted to the events from the first novel in Bardugo's main trilogy Shadow and Bone and pieced it together with Six of Crows, a book from a separate duology set within the same world.

“Multiple books for sure,” Heisserer told EW. “We touch on a few others in Leigh's catalogue. There's a piece that's integral to the story that was Daegan's idea that I'm particularly excited about. I don't think the fans are gonna see that one coming 'cause it's a pretty deep cut."

"I don't even think that Leigh saw it coming," Fryklind added of pitching that mystery idea to the author.

The show remixed the source materials in new ways so that both sets of characters would interact for the first time on either screen or page. The show will continue those remixing twists with the next batch of eight episodes from second and third book in the trilogy Siege and Storm and Ruin and Rising, respectively. There will be additional elements from the Six of Crows duology in season 2.

According to CBR, the new season will introduce the final Crow in Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendricks. With that piece of the puzzle, the show opens itself up to countless stories featuring the Crows – ones from the books and otherwise. One of the season's most pressing narratives will be breaking Matthias Helvar out of Hellgate. Assuming the build-up and execution of that heist takes up a substantial amount of the season, the timing would line up for Season 3 to shift Shadow and Bone's focus towards the Crows.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 will be premiering on Netflix March 16, 2023, and will once again consist of eight episodes.

