Monday Dec 26 2022
Emma Roberts calls her reel boyfriend ‘idiot’ in Maybe I do trailer: Watch

Monday Dec 26, 2022

Emma Roberts’s new movie Maybe I do trailer portrays the value of marriage and commitment.

In the beginning of the trailer, Michelle (played by Emma) is seen all decked up on her friend’s wedding as she prepares to catch the traditional “bouquet” thrown by the bride.

However, the actress is stunned when her reel boyfriend Allen (played by Luke Bracey) jumped off in front of her to prevent her from receiving the bride’s bouquet.

Following this incident, Allen, who calls it “a reflex action” has left his relationship with the female lead in “jeopardy”.

“It was the most awful moment in the whole history of women being stuck with you idiots,” said Michelle in the clip.

Later, the decided to invite their parents to meet each other on Michelle’s wish. The funny part is that their parents already know each other “too well” per movie’s synopsis.

Interestingly, the movie has an amazing cast including Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, Susan Sarandon and William H. Macy.

Meanwhile, Maybe I Do is scheduled to release on January 23, 2023.

Watch here:


