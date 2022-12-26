 
entertainment
Monday Dec 26 2022



King Charles' wife Camilla seen using umbrella as walking stick after Christmas Day service




Monday Dec 26, 2022

Queen Consort Camilla has been spotted using her umbrella as walking stick for support while returning from St Mary Magdalene Church after attending Christmas Day service with King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals.

Camilla, 75, was in high spirit and looking ethereal in blue outfit. She was all smiles while greeting the fans gathered to see the royals outside the church.

Some legal-eyed fans noticed the move and shared the clip on social media. Some lavished praise on Camilla for reminding them the late Queen who was seen using walking stick on some occasions during her final days. 

Queen Elizabeth II, as per reports, first publicly used a walking aid, aged 76, after having surgery to remove a torn cartilage from her right knee. She was pictured using a walking stick a number of times over the following year, but has not been seen to use one since recovering from the operation.

