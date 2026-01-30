Romeo Beckham ignites fans excitement amid family controversy

This comes after he previously teased the project in a post showcasing his tattoos

Romeo Beckham appeared busy with his new business project as he shared a cryptic post on Instagram on Thursday, giving fans a first glimpse of what could be his next move.

The 23-year-old model, who has previously worked with brands like Puma, Burberry and Yves Saint Laurent, shared several graphics focused visuals from his business account, Intra, on his Instagram Stories.

The images seemed to hint at the brand's logo and aesthetic, though details remain tightly under wraps.

He captioned the post: 'Engineered through materials.'

Romeo also shared a close-up screenshot of the new business Instagram account, called 'Intra', which carries the bio: 'play everywhere.'

Meanwhile, Romeo's elder brother, Brooklyn Beckham, has been in the spotlight for a very different reason.

Last week, Brooklyn released a six-page statement in which he claimed he has severed all ties with the family, calling his parents 'controlling and manipulative.'