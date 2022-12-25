 
Lizzo cried on James Galway surprise Christmas wish

Lizzo had an emotional response to a sweet Christmas surprise from legendary flutist James Galway.

On Thursday, December 23, Lizzo shared a video on her Instagram story that James Galway sent her, in which he can be seen playing "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" on a flute, in front of a fully decorated Christmas tree.

According to People, at the end of the video, Galway raised his hands enthusiastically and said, "Merry Christmas Lizzo, from your number one fan."

Lizzo, 34, shared the video, and wrote, "ALL — SIR James Galway wished ME a Merry Christmas," followed by three shocked emojis.

In her second Instagram story, the About Damn Time singer can be seen crying and wiping away tears while saying, "Is that f***ng James? Is that f***ing James Galway?"

Lizzo celebrated a cosy Christmas ahead of the December 31 premiere of her performance special, Lizzo: Live in Concert, on HBO Max.

