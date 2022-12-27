 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan's 57th Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan and others attend his birthday bash

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were also present at the birthday bash
Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were also present at the birthday bash

Salman Khan celebrates his 57th birthday today with his family and fraternity friends.

One of the sweetest moments from his birthday bash last night was Shah Rukh Khan’s presence and his warm hug to Salman. The two superstars were spotted together posing for the paparazzi hand in hand. SRK also gave a warm hug to Khan while leaving the party. The video circulating on social media is melting hearts of their fans and well-wishers.

Both the Khans’ donned down perfect black outfits and looked dapper as always. Shah wore a black t-shirt with black cargo pants. Meanwhile, the birthday boy wore a black shirt with black leather pants and his signature bracelet.

Other celebrities who attended the Wanted actor’s birthday bash included: Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Salman’s brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza. The actor’s co-star from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Pooja Hedge was also present at the party.

Salman Khans 57th Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan and others attend his birthday bash


Salman Khans 57th Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan and others attend his birthday bash


Salman Khans 57th Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan and others attend his birthday bash


Salman Khans 57th Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan and others attend his birthday bash


Salman Khans 57th Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan and others attend his birthday bash


Salman Khans 57th Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan and others attend his birthday bash


Salman Khans 57th Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan and others attend his birthday bash

The birthday party was a one star-studded and glamourous night filled with love, joy and laughter.

On the work front, Salman Khan has just completed the shoot of his upcoming family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is set to go on floors in April 2023. He further has Tiger 3 in the kitty, reports PinkVilla.

More From Showbiz:

Shah Rukh Khan opens up why he chose to act in 'Pathaan'

Shah Rukh Khan opens up why he chose to act in 'Pathaan'
Hasan Raheem releases debut album ‘Nautanki’

Hasan Raheem releases debut album ‘Nautanki’

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Shocking Revelation by mortuary staff

Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Shocking Revelation by mortuary staff

Arjun Kapoor reveals why he didn't celebrate Christmas with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor reveals why he didn't celebrate Christmas with Malaika Arora
Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt birthday wish for her 'mumma'

Kangana Ranaut pens heartfelt birthday wish for her 'mumma'
Anushka Sharma wraps up shoot for Jhulan Goswami's biopic 'Chakda Xpress'

Anushka Sharma wraps up shoot for Jhulan Goswami's biopic 'Chakda Xpress'

'The Transporter' Hindi remake: Hrithik Roshan or Tiger Shroff to play lead?

'The Transporter' Hindi remake: Hrithik Roshan or Tiger Shroff to play lead?
Hrithik Rohan spends snowy Christmas with Saba Azad and kids

Hrithik Rohan spends snowy Christmas with Saba Azad and kids
Armeena Khan welcomes a baby girl

Armeena Khan welcomes a baby girl
Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan celebrate Christmas together

Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan celebrate Christmas together
Alia Bhatt celebrates Christmas with 'the best people': See pictures

Alia Bhatt celebrates Christmas with 'the best people': See pictures

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrating first Christmas together with love and warmth: Photos

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrating first Christmas together with love and warmth: Photos