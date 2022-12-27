Salman Khan's 57th Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan and others attend his birthday bash

Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan were also present at the birthday bash

Salman Khan celebrates his 57th birthday today with his family and fraternity friends.

One of the sweetest moments from his birthday bash last night was Shah Rukh Khan’s presence and his warm hug to Salman. The two superstars were spotted together posing for the paparazzi hand in hand. SRK also gave a warm hug to Khan while leaving the party. The video circulating on social media is melting hearts of their fans and well-wishers.

Both the Khans’ donned down perfect black outfits and looked dapper as always. Shah wore a black t-shirt with black cargo pants. Meanwhile, the birthday boy wore a black shirt with black leather pants and his signature bracelet.

Other celebrities who attended the Wanted actor’s birthday bash included: Kartik Aaryan, Suniel Shetty, Tabu, Salman’s brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza. The actor’s co-star from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Pooja Hedge was also present at the party.



























The birthday party was a one star-studded and glamourous night filled with love, joy and laughter.

On the work front, Salman Khan has just completed the shoot of his upcoming family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is set to go on floors in April 2023. He further has Tiger 3 in the kitty, reports PinkVilla.